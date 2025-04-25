DC Fire and EMS

Capital Bikeshare batteries catch fire at DC warehouse

Lithium-ion batteries have been blamed for several fires in the D.C. area and beyond

By Andrea Swalec

Lithium-ion batteries that power Capital Bikeshare bikes caught fire at a warehouse in D.C. on Thursday night, authorities say.

DC Fire and EMS were called to the 6000 block of Blair Road NW, a few blocks from the D.C.-Maryland border. Firefighters found smoke pouring out of the warehouse and several batteries on fire in a bank of batteries.

A hazmat team helped contain and remove the batteries, and investigators were called, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately clear why the fire began.

Lithium-ion batteries have been blamed for several fires in the D.C. area and beyond. A fire marshal shared these tips on using them safely.

