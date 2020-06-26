Daytime Emmys Go Virtual in Age of Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has turned daily life into a drama of untold proportions. The stars and shows that offer up afternoon entertainment through good times and bad are gathering remotely to hand out trophies in the evening at the Daytime Emmys.

The women of “The Talk” — Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond — will preside over the two-hour telecast airing Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The 47th annual awards are back on a broadcast network for the first time since 2011 after being relegated to cable or streaming in recent years.

It's also the first virtual Daytime Emmys, with nominees, presenters and hosts checking in remotely instead of gathering at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where the show was to be held June 12.

Presenters and guests are set to include Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott of “The Young and the Restless,” Kelsey Grammer, Cookie Monster, Maurice Bernard of “General Hospital” and talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and Michael Strahan.

ABC's “General Hospital” headed into the show with a leading 23 nominations, including best daytime drama, lead actress nods for Finola Hughes and Maura West, and lead actor nods for Steve Burton and Jon Lindstrom.

Other top nominees are NBC's “Days of Our Lives” with 22 bids, and the CBS dramas “The Young and the Restless” with 21 and “The Bold and the Beautiful” with 13.

“Days of Our Lives” star Susan Seaforth Hayes was nominated for best supporting drama actress. Hayes, 76, is the only cast member to appear in the series in all of the nearly 55 years that it has been on the air.

Singer Kelly Clarkson received a nod for the first season of her eponymous talk show. Alex Trebek of “Jeopardy!” vies for best game show host, a category he won last year.