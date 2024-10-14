Seeds add a burst of flavor, texture and nutrition to any meal. And while all seeds are packed with some nutritional benefits, chia seeds and flaxseeds are some of the healthiest seeds you could crunch on.

But if you can only add one of these seeds to your diet, which should you choose? Are chia seeds or flaxseeds healthier?

“The nutrition of these two seeds is very similar," says Natalie Rizzo, registered dietitian and TODAY’s nutrition editor. "They are both a good source of protein, healthy fat and fiber," she adds, which means they'll help keep you full and aid in digestion and heart health.

But, depending on your individual health goals as well as your taste and recipe preferences, one type of seed may win out.

Fiber

Dietitians have told TODAY.com over and over that fiber is a powerful nutrient. Not only does fiber aid in digestion and gut health, but it also helps support heart health and control of your blood sugar and cholesterol.

Luckily, you'll get a big boost of fiber from both chia seeds and flaxseeds. A full 2 tablespoon serving of flaxseeds provides 6 grams of fiber while the same amount of chia seeds packs almost double that amount: a whopping 10 grams of fiber.

Considering that people in the U.S. often fall short of the recommended 25 to 30 grams of fiber per day, adding chia seeds or flaxseeds to your diet could significantly help you reach that goal.

Protein

Protein is an essential macronutrient, which means we need a large amount of it every day to build and maintain muscle as well as our overall health. Because protein is also filling and satisfying, eating a high-protein diet may aid in weight management.

Generally, experts recommend getting 20 to 40 grams of protein at each meal throughout the day. And while these tiny seeds aren't going to get you to that amount on their own, they can help bump your meals up in protein when you need a bonus.

When it comes to protein content, these two seeds are quite similar, but chia seeds have a slight advantage: A standard serving of flaxseeds (2 tablespoons) provides 4 grams of protein while the same serving size of chia seeds offers 6 grams of protein.

Eating chia seeds or flaxseeds with your meal will give you a little extra protein. Try using them to top a high-protein Greek yogurt or cottage cheese, or sprinkle a few on top of your morning protein shake or lunchtime chicken salad for a satisfying crunch.

Fat

When you’re looking at fat content, chia seeds and flaxseeds are just about even. A serving of each type of seeds will contain about 9 grams of fat, which is made up almost entirely of heart-healthy unsaturated fats.

In particular, chia seeds and flaxseeds are both great sources of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids which can have anti-inflammatory effects and help protect against heart disease.

Other nutrients

In addition to the fiber, protein and healthy fats these seeds provide, each type of seed is also full of vitamin, minerals and health-promoting antioxidant compounds. But chia seeds and flaxseeds each have some unique selling points.

For those who follow a completely plant-based diet and, therefore, don't consume dairy, chia seeds can be an important source of calcium for bone health, Rizzo says.

Meanwhile, flaxseeds are heart-health superstars. In addition to the huge amount of plant-based omega-3s they contain, flaxseeds are also rich in lignans, an anti-inflammatory compound that researchers think also contributes to the seeds' beneficial effects on cholesterol and blood pressure.

Are chia seeds or flaxseeds healthier?

Chia seeds and flaxseeds are both very healthy foods that contain beneficial nutrients like fiber, protein and omega-3 fatty acids. That means both types of seeds can be great for gut health, heart health and contribute to feelings of satiety. However, chia seeds do contain slightly more fiber and protein than flaxseeds.

So, if you can only eat one or the other, which should you choose?

“I think there’s two reasons to pick one over the other,” Rizzo says. First, if you are following a fully plant-based diet and don't eat dairy, chia seeds are a good source of calcium, she says, so you may want to opt for those.

When choosing between these seeds, it's also important to also "consider the culinary use case," Rizzo says. They both provide a ton of healthy nutrients, but 2 tablespoons is a large amount of either type of seed. So it can be hard to logistically work that many into your meals to get the full benefits.

Think about the kinds of foods you like to eat already and how flaxseeds or chia seeds might complement your meals.

For instance, flaxseeds have a slightly nutty taste and make a great granola ingredient or topping to yogurt, oatmeal or cottage cheese. They're also often sold as ground powder or flaxseed meal, which can be mixed into baked goods, smoothies and protein shakes. In this form, you can also use them to "thicken veggie burgers and the like," Rizzo says.

When it comes to chia seeds, you can make an endlessly customizable chia seed pudding. Chia seeds expand in liquid, which gives them a unique gel-like texture and makes them even more filling. The make-ahead dish acts as a great high-fiber breakfast or snack topped with fresh fruit. And, as experts told TODAY.com previously, this is the easiest way to get the full serving of chia seeds and all their nutritional benefits.

If you're not a fan of full-on chia seed pudding, you can still take advantage of their swelling powers by using them to thicken overnight oats or oatmeal, Rizzo suggests. (This swelling mechanism is also why you should not eat chia seeds on their own by the spoonful: The seeds can expand when they come in contact with your saliva and potentially block your esophagus.)

"Ultimately, both seeds are really good for you," Rizzo says, "so use whichever one you like the most!”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: