2nd Coronavirus Case Diagnosed in Virginia

The state's second COVID-19 patient lives in the Northern Virginia city of Fairfax

By Sophia Barnes

A resident of the City of Fairfax is "presumptive positive" for the novel coronavirus that has sickened thousands worldwide, bringing the state's case total to two, Virginia health officials say.

Officials announced the second case in the state on Sunday morning. The first was a U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir in Northern Virginia.

The second patient is in their 80s and traveled on a similar Nile river cruise as other coronavirus patients who live in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The patient began to develop respiratory symptoms on Feb. 28, state health officials say. They were hospitalized on March 5 and remain in stable condition, health officials say.

This is the seventh case in the Washington, D.C., area. Here are the latest numbers.

Health and city officials will provide a public update at 1 p.m.

