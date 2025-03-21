2 cases of measles confirmed in Prince George's County

The Maryland Department of Health confirmed two new cases of measles in the state.

The patients are Prince George's County residents who recently traveled out of the country.

Health officials said the new cases are not connected to the one reported earlier this month in Howard County. That case also was connected to international travel.

Health officials warn about potential exposure at several locations:

March 5 at Dulles International Airport,

March 5, 13, 15 and 17 at Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center,

March 14 at Reagan National Airport and on a Metro Yellow Line train,

And March 17 at Passport Toyota in Suitland.

The Prince George’s County Health Department confirmed a case of measles at John Hanson Montessori in Oxon Hill, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. The last known exposure on campus was March 12.

“The health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority,” a statement from PGCPS read. “We are actively monitoring the situation in close coordination with PGHD, tracking cases, and implementing necessary precautions.”

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed — especially the unvaccinated — should monitor for symptoms for 21 days. If a fever develops, do not go to work or school and call a health care provider before going in for an office visit.

