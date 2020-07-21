Health Officials Ask Maryland to Revisit Coronavirus Restrictions: Report

The top health officials in five of Maryland's largest counties and Baltimore City have asked the state health department to bring back more restrictions amid a rise in coronavirus diagnoses, the Baltimore Sun reports.

"We are writing to ask that the state take action to curb these trends, including revisiting activities allowed under the current Phase 2 executive orders," the letter reportedly read.

The letter was signed by the health officers from Prince George's, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, as well as Baltimore City, according to the Sun.

The number of new coronavirus infections reported every day in Maryland has increased, on average, in the past few weeks. On Sunday, Maryland reported 925 new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day increase since May.

Hogan eased restrictions last month on gatherings and indoor activities, such as dining.

Governor Hogan's spokesperson Mike Ricci told the Sun that county leaders have the flexibility to make those decisions on their own.

County leaders say they are prepared to take action, but feel statewide action would be better.

Just last week, Governor Hogan said virus cases were linked to businesses including bars and restaurants not following health rules.

Hogan said inspectors should warn or even close businesses that aren’t complying with the guidelines.

Hogan says he doesn’t want to shut down the state again but if cases continue to rise, that's an option.