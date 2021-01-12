Amber Alert

Have You Seen This Baby? Infant Abducted in Virginia, Police Say

By NBC Washington Staff

Virginia State Police

The Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office for a missing infant Tuesday.

Killian Briers is only seven months old. He is described as weighing 19 lbs, being 1 foot and 8 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Killian was taken by a woman named Lauren Lloyd. She is described as white, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 165 lbs with red hair and blue eyes.

A vehicle similar to the one the suspect may be driving.

Lloyd may be traveling in a white 2008 Honda accord with Virginia tag number UJY6994, police said.

Local

Fairfax County 3 hours ago

School Board Member Sues Police After Being Pepper-Sprayed, Photographed Without Hijab

Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team 4 hours ago

Northern Virginia Police Departments Join Forces to Police Themselves

Killian was last seen in Louisa, Virginia and police say he was abducted on Sunday, Jan. 10.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertVirginia
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us