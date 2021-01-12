Have You Seen This Baby? Infant Abducted in Virginia, Police Say

The Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office for a missing infant Tuesday.

Killian Briers is only seven months old. He is described as weighing 19 lbs, being 1 foot and 8 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Killian was taken by a woman named Lauren Lloyd. She is described as white, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 165 lbs with red hair and blue eyes.

Lloyd may be traveling in a white 2008 Honda accord with Virginia tag number UJY6994, police said.

Killian was last seen in Louisa, Virginia and police say he was abducted on Sunday, Jan. 10.

