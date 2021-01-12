Have You Seen This Baby? Infant Abducted in Virginia, Police Say

The Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office for a missing infant Tuesday.
Killian Briers is only seven months old. He is described as weighing 19 lbs, being 1 foot and 8 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police believe Killian was taken by a woman named Lauren Lloyd. She is described as white, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 165 lbs with red hair and blue eyes.
Lloyd may be traveling in a white 2008 Honda accord with Virginia tag number UJY6994, police said.
Local
Killian was last seen in Louisa, Virginia and police say he was abducted on Sunday, Jan. 10.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.