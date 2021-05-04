Gov. Hogan Announces Steps to Encourage Nursing Home Vaccinations

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced steps on Tuesday to encourage nursing home residents and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hogan said the state is launching a new data dashboard to show vaccination rates at each of the state's skilled nursing facilities. An order has been issued to require the data to be reported weekly and posted inside facilities in plain view, Hogan said.

News4's Jackie Bensen reports on how nursing homes in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are working to convince employees that they should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The dashboard says 77% of residents in skilled nursing facilities have been vaccinated as of Monday, and 63% of staff have been vaccinated.

Maryland has activated mobile vaccination teams to conduct additional clinics for nursing home staff and residents at more than 30 facilities each week.

The state health department also is launching a new public service announcement aimed at workers in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other congregate settings that urge them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.