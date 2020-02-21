Virginia

FBI Sting: Firefighter Caught Trying for Sex With a Child in Va.

By Associated Press

YURI GRIPAS / Stringer/ Getty Images

The FBI seal is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2016. – The FBI said Tuesday it will not recommend charges over Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state, but said she had been “extremely careless” in her handling of top secret data. The decision not to recommend prosecution will come as a huge relief for the presumptive Democratic nominee whose White House campaign has been dogged by the months-long probe. (Photo by YURI GRIPAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Pennsylvania firefighter has been charged with trying to arrange a meeting for sex with a 10-year-old girl, according to federal documents from the Eastern District of Virginia.

Brian Kosanovich, 50, of Pittsburgh, was arrested at a Chili's restaurant in Midlothian, Virginia, on Tuesday by agents with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, news outlets reported. The man had traveled there to meet with a woman he met online who said she had a 10-year-old daughter, according to the court documents obtained by news outlets. The woman was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Investigators allege Kosanovich communicated with the agent for months, and during the conversations he asked for pictures of the 10-year-old girl, sent pictures of his genitals and asked to engage in sexual acts with the mother and daughter, according to transcripts of the messages included in the federal complaint. He then set up a meeting in Virginia with the woman and the child for sex.

News

Navy 2 mins ago

Second Midshipman Dies at Naval Academy

Home Improvement 1 hour ago

Home Sellers Spend Thousands on Staging. Here’s How to DIY for Cheap

Kosanovich was removed from his role as a firefighter and placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a statement from Pittsburgh Public Safety officials that called the accusations "deeply disturbing."

Kosanovich was charged with coercion, enticement, taking indecent liberties with children and use of a communications system to facilitate offenses involving children, news outlets reported.

A hearing on his detention is set for Monday. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaFBIFIREFIGHTERbrian kosanovich
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us