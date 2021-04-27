Dog Shot in Manassas Park Recovers While Police Search for Shooter

A story about a dog shot on Monday morning in Manassas Park, Virginia, has gained widespread attention from the community, as people rally to cover the animal's treatment and find the person responsible.

The shooting occurred at 9300 Manassas Drive at about 9:25 a.m., according to the Manassas Park Police Department.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A witness heard six gunshots Monday morning. After the dog was shot, the witness saw the dog follow a person back to a black SUV that was parked in the VRE parking lot. The driver then fled the scene, according to police.

Manassas Park Police arrived at the scene and rushed the dog to get emergency medical assistance.

Surgery was performed on Monday to remove a bullet from his jaw, according to police. He also received multiple stitches at the entry and exit wounds, but will need his right hind leg amputated.

The pooch with floppy ears and brown and white fur is "resting comfortably" at MedVet Northern Virginia’s facility. He is recovering in stable condition.

Donations have poured in to both the police department and MedVet Northern Virginia.

“Any donations over the allotted amount will go directly to our Lucas Fund, which is our hospital's fund to help Northern Virginia pets in need,” MedVet Northern Virginia said in a Facebook post.

The police department is still working to identify both the owner of the dog and the shooter.

“Our detectives are still working hard following up on leads; however, this case is going to take the help of everyone in our community,” said the Manassas Park Police Department in a Facebook post. “Someone knows his owner, or where he lives at. We hope his veterinary office recognizes him and comes forward.”