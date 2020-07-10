DC Sports Teams Raise Funds, Donate Meals to Workers Fighting Coronavirus

D.C. sports teams are part of the growing list of groups raising money and donating meals to workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation of Monumental Sports, which owns the Wizards, Mystics and Capitals, is making daily deliveries of hot meals to firehouses and coronavirus testing sites across D.C. The organization had raised $200,000 as of Friday.

"We’re really excited to help this site, which is a stone's throw from the arena," said Elizabeth Pace, the executive director of the foundation.

The group's efforts are helping first responders and also taking a logistical burden off the D.C. government.

"Having Monumental come out here and show this kind of support, it really does help the folks out here. They're getting a good meal. They see that people care about them and people care about what they doing. So it goes a long way for morale for us," said the director of operations for the D.C. COVID-19 response, Chris Geldart.

Three local organizations are getting a boost from the foundation's work too. Two catering companies and a local nonprofit are preparing the meals. They're getting business they otherwise would have missed out on.

Monumental said they plan to continue donating the meals as long as they are needed. Those interested can donate to the effort by purchasing one of Capitals player Alex Ovechkin's face masks. All proceeds from the masks are being donated to purchase the meals.