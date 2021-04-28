DC Public Pools, Splash Parks to Reopen Memorial Day Weekend With Safety Measures

Outdoor public swimming pools and splash parks in the District will reopen May 29.

For the first time since 2019, the pools will give the summer months a sense of normalcy for many.

“We're not just the agency where fun happens, but where fun happens safely,” said Delano Hunter, the director the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation. “And I don’t know about you, but I am really excited to open pools this summer.”

The pools will be limited to 50% capacity and social distancing will be required, with deck chairs spaced six feet apart.

The outdoor pools will be open on a first-come, first-served basis. Indoor pools will remain open for reservations only for lap lanes, Hunter said.

Summer camps will reopen as well.

“We are proud of the fact we operated camps in 20 locations in summer 2020 without one COVID case,” Hunter said. “It’s a point of pride for us.”

With the reopening of pools and splash parks, Hunter also anticipates hiring more than 700 seasonal employees, including lifeguards and camp counselors.

Apartments, condos and hotels will be able to open their pools at 50% capacity, as well, but hotel pools can only be open for their guests.