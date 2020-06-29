DC Gives Permission to Open 2 Drive-In Movie Theaters

Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback in the age of coronavirus and the District is about to get two of them.

Two groups have been given permission by the mayor's office to open theaters that will host drive-in movies. Events DC and Union Market are allowed to set up the new spots with social distancing guidelines in place.

Drive in movies on 45 ft tall HD screen Lot 8 at RFK to begin July 15. Cost $29 per car. Tix & food purchased online in advance. No alcohol sales. @TheEventsDC plans to offer live music and theatrical presentations if all goes well. Cars will enter through Lot 5. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/F39DQpbWWQ — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 29, 2020

Events DC, which manages the Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, will partner with Broccoli City to set up Lot 8 of the stadium as a drive-in movie theater for 350 cars.

Organizers are taking extra steps to put safety measures in place. Movie goers will be required to order tickets and food in advance. The space will be cashless to minimize contact between people.

"We’ll have pretty strong enforcement on the ground to make sure people can see comfortably but adhere to safety protocols," said Greg O'Dell, the CEO of Events DC.

Union Market will also open a drive-in movie theater, similar to the way it has in the past.

At both locations attendees will be required to remain in their cars with the only exception to use the bathroom. Food and drinks ordered in advance will be delivered to the vehicles.

City officials say this is a pilot program that could be expanded to other venues.

Events DC said they are considering offering live concerts and plays if all goes well.

"We think this will lend itself to lots of different programming. Not only live music, but also theatrical performances and alike. So were very excited about that," O'Dell said.