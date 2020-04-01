DC Department of Corrections Reports 8 in Custody Positive for COVID-19

Two more D.C. jail inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total in custody infected to eight.

One of the new cases is a 48-year-old man who was moved to the quarantine unit March 26 as a precaution after someone else in his unit tested positive. He is in isolation.

The other new case is a 30-year-old woman who is in isolation in the infirmary.

An email about the new cases was sent to Department of Corrections staff Tuesday.

Several inmates filed a class action lawsuit against the Department of Corrections accusing staff of not taking proper safety precautions to protect them from the coronavirus.

The lawsuit wants the Department of Corrections to implement safety measures and release offenders serving time for misdemeanors.

The city says it has been planning for the well-being of inmates.

The union representing corrections officers also is unhappy with conditions, saying there are not enough cleaning supplies.