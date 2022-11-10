DC Attorney General: Dan Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Roger Goodell Colluded to Lie About Misconduct

The attorney general for Washington, D.C., announced Thursday it is filing a civil lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the National Football League and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell claiming that they collectively lied about allegations of a hostile work environment and workplace harassment and that Snyder was not only aware of those issues, but "encouraged and participated" in such misconduct.

"We hold bad actors accountable when they cause harm," Racine said in a news conference Thursday afternoon. "No one, no matter how powerful they are is above the law."

Racine said that, for years, the team and Snyder caused real and serious harm and lied about it to dodge accountability while raking in profits. The Commanders, Snyder, the NFL and Goodell colluded to deceive D.C. residents about their investigation into a toxic workplace culture impacting employees, especially women, Racine said.

"We're standing up for DC residents who were repeatedly lied to and deceived," Racine said.

The attorney general's office reviewed thousands of internal documents and emails, uncovering clear wrongdoing of D.C. residents and their consumer rights, Racine said.

According to Racine, Snyder not only lied to Commanders fans when he denied knowing anything about a hostile work environment and workplace harassment, but he also participated in such misconduct and encouraged it.

Snyder directed his employees to create voyeuristic videos of cheerleaders that the cheerleaders had no idea existed, according to Racine.

Racine's office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case, which initially centered on workplace culture issues, to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The Commanders said in a statement issued by a team spokesperson that they learned about the news conference on social media.

“The Commanders have fully cooperated with the AG’s investigation for nearly a year,” the spokesperson said. “As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the AG who did not suggest at that time that he intended to take any action and, in fact, revealed fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts.”

Also in the statement, the team attempted to pivot the issue to violent crime in Washington, citing the August shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson's agent, Ryan Williams, criticized the team on Twitter, posting: “Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class. And I was so grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them.”

The team is being investigated on several fronts, including by the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia, Congress and the league. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy last week said former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White's review on behalf of the league is ongoing and there is no timetable for when it will be completed.

Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced last week they hired Bank of America Securities to look into selling part or all of the team. A team spokesperson said the Snyders were “exploring all options” in regards to the organization that Forbes values at $5.6 billion.

Washington, which rebranded as the Commanders in February, has been mired in issues unrelated to football since the summer of 2020, when multiple former employees said they were sexually harassed while working for the team. The team retained D.C. lawyer Beth Wilkinson's firm to launch an independent investigation into those allegations, which the league then took oversight of.

The NFL in July 2021 fined the team $10 million and Dan Snyder ceded daily operations to Tanya after Wilkinson's investigation unearthed a “toxic” workplace culture. No written report was issued, leading the U.S. House Oversight Committee to investigate.

Commissioner Roger Goodell testified before the committee at a public hearing in June, and Snyder gave a deposition for more than 10 hours in July. Information about Snyder's testimony has yet to be released.

The committee in April sent a letter to the FTC saying the team engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct and that there was evidence of deceptive business practice over the span of more than a decade, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans.

The Commanders denied withholding ticket revenue from other teams, and a law firm representing them sent a letter to the FTC with testimony, emails and other documents laying out evidence to dispute the accusations.

A week later, the Virginia attorney general’s office told the team it was opening an investigation into potential financial improprieties. Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares said it was his responsibility to look into the matter, adding he had not “prejudged” the team's conduct.