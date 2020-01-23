white supremacy

David Duke Agrees to Pay $5K to Man Hurt at Charlottesville Rally

By Andrew Welsh-Huggins and Associated Press

Unite the Right rally 2017 - Charlottesville
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

From 2017: White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the “alt-right” (L) exchange insults with counter-protesters as they enter Emancipation Park during the Unite the Right rally, Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police, the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

An Ohio man is receiving $5,000 in a judgment against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke as part of a lawsuit the man filed against white supremacists and neo-Nazi protesters.

Bill Burke, of Athens, Ohio, says he suffered severe injuries during a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, two years ago. Burke says he was struck by a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr., in a crash that killed a counterprotester during the rally. Fields was later convicted of first-degree murder in the death of the counterprotester and of multiple charges for injuries caused to others in the car attack. Fields plans to appeal.

The "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Duke's lawyer says Duke denies allegations that he promotes violence.

Burke's lawyer called the judgment a step in the right direction against white supremacy.

