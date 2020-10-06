White House-Themed Website Selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID' Commemorative Coins for $100

A White House-themed website is selling a “President Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID” commemorative coin for $100 apiece.

White House Gift Shop launched the pre-order Monday. Pre-ordered coins ship Nov. 14, 11 days after Election Day. The coin’s design hasn’t been released, but the website says, “President Trump, as you know, is a fan of boxing, and the new coin design features more than a hint of superhero qualities in history's most fascinating president.”

Trump was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday evening.

His doctor, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said Monday that the president remains contagious and would not be fully “out of the woods” for another week but that Trump had met or exceeded standards for discharge from the hospital. Trump is continuing his recovery at the White House.

As he was due to be released from the hospital after a three-day stay, Trump tweeted, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 prevention and cancer research, according to the website.

The website says it supports “Law Enforcement Departments or Agencies by funding special advanced firearms training and by purchasing safe and effective arms for departments often in smaller jurisdictions with limited advanced training budgets.”