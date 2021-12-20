Watch Live: DC Reinstates Mask Mandate, Schools to Close for Test Pickup

Washington, D.C., reinstated its indoor mask mandate, and schools will close for two days in January so that families can pick up self-test kits.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new measures Monday to fight the spread of COVID-19, as daily case rates soar higher than have throughout the entire pandemic.

The indoor mask mandate will go into effect Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6 a.m. and remain in effect at least through Jan. 31, the mayor said at a news conference.

D.C. Public Schools will adopt a “test to stay” COVID-19 policy through which students, teachers and staff members will test themselves for the virus. Home rapid tests will be available through DCPS.

“Every school will receive enough rapid tests for every student, teacher and staff member,” Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said.

Classes will be cancelled on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 so families can pick up tests at schools.

The mayor also will institute a vaccine mandate for D.C. government employees, to include booster shots. There no longer will be a test-out option.

DC Health officials tallied 844 positive cases of the virus for Thursday, the latest day for which data was available. A week ago, only about 125 people tested positive.

The entire D.C. area is seeing an uptick in COVID cases, as the omicron variant and previous variants of the virus spread.

In remarks Friday, Bowser hinted at the possible return of the District’s indoor mask mandate, saying all options were on the table to prevent illnesses and deaths.

"As we have always said through this pandemic … as it evolves, we evolve," Bowser said.

She acknowledged the omicron variant is spreading much faster than earlier variants.

"I expect that’s going to warrant some changes in course for us, around our emergency response," the mayor said.

While Bowser has previously resisted reinstating the District's mask mandate, she said it is being considered.

"Let me be clear about masks ... it is the position of the District of Columbia [that] we have a mask advisory in place from the Department of Health that says everyone should wear a mask indoors during rates of high transmission; we are in a rate of high transmission, so everyone should be wearing a mask indoors," she said.

"But that is on the table, as well as other interventions or other administrative responses that we need to be prepared for this phase of the pandemic," she said.

The District was under a mask advisory, which officials compared to a boil water advisory.

More than 71,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in D.C. since the start of the pandemic, and 1,206 D.C. residents have died.

