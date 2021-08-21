coronavirus

Virus Forces Virginia School System to Cancel All Classes

Hopewell City Public Schools said it was forced to close all schools Friday because staffing had been severely hampered by COVID-19 cases and related quarantines.

By Associated Press

A Virginia school system canceled classes Friday because of staffing shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later Friday, the school district announced classes will resume on Monday. That decision was made after hundreds of staffers were tested Friday in coordination with the health department.

A school board meeting to discuss the situation is scheduled for Monday evening.

The Hopewell district, south of Richmond, serves more than 4,000 students. The majority are African American.

