Virginia to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions April 1; Vaccine Eligibility for All Is Likely Soon

Restrictions for indoor social gatherings, outdoor social gatherings and entertainment venues will change, Gov. Ralph Northam said

Virginia will ease some COVID-19 restrictions starting April 1, and the governor said he expects that vaccine eligibility will be opened to anyone who wants a dose within “a matter of weeks.” 

Gov. Ralph Northam said at a news conference Tuesday that he was optimistic about COVID-19 case numbers and the rate at which residents are being vaccinated. Nearly 1 in 4 Virginians has now received at least one dose of a vaccine. he said. 

Only people in eligible groups are currently eligible to receive a vaccine. But that is likely to change soon, Northam said. 

“I expect it’s a matter of weeks before we can open it up to anyone who wants to be vaccinated,” he said.

Virginia will make “limited and targeted changes” to COVID-19 restrictions starting Thursday, April 1. 

As many as 50 people will be allowed at indoor social gatherings, and 100 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues may operate at up to 30% capacity indoors, up to 500 people. Up to 30% capacity also will be allowed outdoors, with no numeric cap. 

Recreational sports venues will be able to host up to 100 fans indoors, capped at 30% capacity, and 500 fans outdoors.

Masks will still be required.

