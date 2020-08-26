Virginia State Senator Tests Positive for COVID-19

Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Reeves posted on Facebook that he was tested Monday after experiencing “mild cold symptoms.”
After getting a positive result, he immediately started to self-quarantine, he wrote.
The news came less than a week after the Virginia General Assembly convened for a special session. The special session involves both remote and in-person meetings.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Local
“I look forward to getting back to work and representing the constituents of the 17th District,” Reeves said on Facebook.
Coronavirus Testing Sites in DC, Maryland & Virginia
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington