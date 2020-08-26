coronavirus pandemic

Virginia State Senator Tests Positive for COVID-19

Diagnosis comes as General Assembly is in special session

By Jack Heinbaugh

Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reeves posted on Facebook that he was tested Monday after experiencing “mild cold symptoms.”

After getting a positive result, he immediately started to self-quarantine, he wrote.

The news came less than a week after the Virginia General Assembly convened for a special session. The special session involves both remote and in-person meetings.

“I look forward to getting back to work and representing the constituents of the 17th District,” Reeves said on Facebook.

