Virginia Data Tool to Show COVID-19 Cases Among Children

Virginia’s health department will publish a new data dashboard on COVID-19 cases among children as the state tracks an increase.

The COVID-19 in Virginia: Cases Among Children dashboard will display COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among people age 17 and younger.

“The dashboard is being added because of the increase in COVID-19 cases among children across the state since the end of the summer,” the Virginia Department of Health said in a statement Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 128,000 children have been diagnosed with the virus, 380 have been hospitalized and nine have died.

The data dashboard will be published here and updated every Friday.

State health officials recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for all people 12 and older.

“Widespread vaccination of eligible Virginians can protect all children, especially those who are still too young to be vaccinated,” they said.