covid in kids

Virginia Data Tool to Show COVID-19 Cases Among Children

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 128,000 Virginia children have been diagnosed with the virus, 380 have been hospitalized and nine have died

By NBC Washington Staff

child thermometer face mask
Getty Images

Virginia’s health department will publish a new data dashboard on COVID-19 cases among children as the state tracks an increase. 

The COVID-19 in Virginia: Cases Among Children dashboard will display COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among people age 17 and younger. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“The dashboard is being added because of the increase in COVID-19 cases among children across the state since the end of the summer,” the Virginia Department of Health said in a statement Monday. 

coronavirus Oct 13

White House Calls on Pediatricians to Help With Rollout of Kids' Covid Vaccine Starting as Early as Next Month

couple Oct 15

Unvaccinated VA Couple With Four Children Dies From COVID-19

Make It Sep 30

What Kids Finally Getting Vaccinated Will Actually Mean for Ending the Pandemic

Since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 128,000 children have been diagnosed with the virus, 380 have been hospitalized and nine have died. 

The data dashboard will be published here and updated every Friday.

State health officials recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for all people 12 and older. 

“Widespread vaccination of eligible Virginians can protect all children, especially those who are still too young to be vaccinated,” they said.

This article tagged under:

covid in kidsVirginia Coronaviruscoronavirus in kids
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us