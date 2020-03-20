Warrenton

Virginia Bakery Feeds Community During Outbreak

By Drew Wilder and Sydney Coplin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Employees at Great Harvest Bread Company in Warrenton, Virginia, woke up Tuesday morning unsure if it would be the last time they went to work, due to the outbreak of coronavirus creating an atmosphere of uncertainty. 

“Tuesday morning, I woke up basically planning for bankruptcy,” said Pablo Teodoro of Great Harvest. 

Teodoro posted on social media to let the others know Great Harvest would still be baking to order. 

Local

coronavirus 7 mins ago

Metro Reduces This Weekend’s Service Due to Workforce Challenges

Catholic Church 26 mins ago

Maryland Priest Holds Drive-Thru Confessional

That is when he received a phone call reminding him how important his bakery is to the community. 

Sharon Ames of Fauquier Food Bank requested $700 worth of bread for people in need.

“I called the food bank to make sure they had a need,” said Teodoro. “She was weeping on the telephone.”

Ames confirmed she was crying during the phone call. The shelves at the food bank were becoming empty, and they were in dire need of a restock for community members.

The bakery has since received donations to keep them in business, so it can continue to help others.

“That’s what gets us through and that’s what makes us a community,” said Ames. 

This article tagged under:

Warrentoncoronavirusbakeryvirginia bakery
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us