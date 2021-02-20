coronavirus

UMD Tells Students to ‘Sequester in Place' Amid COVID-19 Outbreaks

University of Maryland, College Park implements strict anti-virus measures in wake of COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters

By Sophia Barnes

University of Maryland M Circle
John T. Consoli

The University of Maryland, College Park is telling students in campus housing to “sequester in place” and will suspend in-person classes amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Students were told Saturday morning to remain in their rooms and residence halls as much as possible starting at noon. If they go outside, it should only be for fresh air immediately outside residence halls or to pick up food, the university said.

The sequester-in-place also applies to sorority and fraternity houses on campus, the university said. In-person instruction will transition online starting Monday, but certain lab research can continue at reduced capacity.

UMD has been grappling with several clusters of three or more cases and outbreaks of five or more cases in on- and off-campus housing, the school said. Students who live off-campus are encouraged to stay home and limit activities.

“We do not take lightly that these new measures impact everyday lives. We are keenly aware of the toll this virus is taking on our collective and individual mental health,” University President Darryll J. Pines said on Twitter.

The heightened measures are set to be in place through at least Feb. 27, the school said in a release.

The University of Maryland's women's basketball game apparently wasn't affected by the stricter measures, and began at noon in the XFINITY Center as planned.

Under the heightened measures, only certain students are allowed to report for work, including at Resident Life, Residential Facilities, Dining Services and Testing in Stamp, the university said.

Maryland says it is testing students who come to campus twice a month. The school's data dashboard case numbers were last updated a week ago.

In response to the rise in cases, this week the university began implementing stricter measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Gatherings were limited, the Eppley Recreation Center was closed and the university said it would strongly enforce social distancing.

