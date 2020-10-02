Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Trump's Suite at Walter Reed Features Living, Working Spaces as Well as Medical Facilities

By Scott MacFarlane

President Donald Trump’s team will be able to spread out in the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump was flown to the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, Friday evening to spend a “few days” there as a precaution after contracting COVID-19.

The Department of Defense runs Walter Reed, but the White House controls the presidential suite, which is as much a living space and office as a medical facility.

It includes an intensive care unit, a kitchen and a secure conference room. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has his own office space in the medical center, and there are sleeping quarters for the White House physician to be present 24/7 during the president’s stay.

If Trump requires specialty care the White House physician can’t provide, prescreened specialists whose background checks are already done are available to the president.

Walter Reed administrators do not have unrestricted access to the suite.

The medical center opened in 2011 after the Base Realignment and Closure Commission recommended closing Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and carrying the name over to the Bethesda campus.

