Trump to Announce Economic, Health Measures Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump will announce his administration's economic and health proposals Wednesday night in an Oval Office address in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump announced the 9 p.m. ET address shortly after tweeting that he was "fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government" to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday for the first time defined the novel coronavirus outbreak as a "pandemic," which is defined by WHO as the "worldwide spread of a new disease."

On Monday, Trump said he would propose "dramatic" and "major" economic measures as his administration faces continued criticism over its handling of the outbreak that has infected more than 1,000 people and killed at least 37 in the United States.

Globally, there have been more than 125,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 4,600 deaths due to the outbreak, according to data provided by John Hopkins University.

