Some Entertainment Venues in the DC Area Will Require Vaccination or Testing Proof

Some entertainment venues in the D.C. area will require visitors to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 case starting this weekend.

The Anthem, 9:30 Club and Lincoln Theatre in D.C. and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland will start requiring proof starting Sunday. Black Cat in D.C. is starting the mandate on Friday, and Songbyrd Music House in D.C. will start asking for proof on Monday.

The proof of vaccination can be digital or printed, and the negative COVID-19 test must be done in the previous 72 hours. All the venues are also requiring a valid photo ID with your proof.

Blues Alley announced Monday on their Facebook page that ticket holders for their jazz concerts must show a printed or a digital proof of vaccination. It did not say if a negative COVID-19 test will be permitted.