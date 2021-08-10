Covid-19 restrictions

Some Entertainment Venues in the DC Area Will Require Vaccination or Testing Proof

If you don’t show a printed or a digital proof of vaccination, you must show a negative COVID-19 test done in the last 72 hours 

By Ana Álvarez Bríñez

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Some entertainment venues in the D.C. area will require visitors to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 case starting this weekend.

The Anthem, 9:30 Club and Lincoln Theatre in D.C. and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland will start requiring proof starting Sunday. Black Cat in D.C. is starting the mandate on Friday, and Songbyrd Music House in D.C. will start asking for proof on Monday.

The proof of vaccination can be digital or printed, and the negative COVID-19 test must be done in the previous 72 hours. All the venues are also requiring a valid photo ID with your proof.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Blues Alley announced Monday on their Facebook page that ticket holders for their jazz concerts must show a printed or a digital proof of vaccination. It did not say if a negative COVID-19 test will be permitted.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19 restrictionscovid-19 vaccineMerriweather Post Pavilionmusic venuesThe Anthem
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us