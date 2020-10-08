Prince William Schools to Bring Back Kindergarten, Pre-K Students Next Month

Prince William County Public Schools committed to a plan to get younger students back in the classroom next month.

Some students will begin in-person school during the second quarter under a plan Superintendent Steve Walts reaffirmed at Wednesday’s board meeting.

The county will use a 50-50 hybrid model option that will begin with pre-K through third graders.

Pre-K and kindergarten will start on Nov. 10, then older students would begin phasing in over the next couple of months.

Families can choose to stay fully virtual.

While the plan laid out the timeline for students in pre-K through fifth grade to return to the classroom, the superintendent did not give an estimate on offering a hybrid option for older elementary, middle or high school students.

Transportation will be provided to students, Walts said. Parents can expect details closer to students’ start date.