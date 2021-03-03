Pregnant Woman Blocked From Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Despite Eligibility

Tiffany Del Rio was excited when she was able to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She was willing to drive more than two hours to get her dose.

But a Virginia pharmacy cancelled her appointment because she’s pregnant, through state officials and medical professionals say pregnant women are eligible for the shots.

Del Rio, of Alexandria, Virginia, said she was crushed to recently have her appointment cancelled.

“So many pregnant women, this weighs really heavy on them,” she said. “… To be turned away and told that Pfizer isn’t being used on pregnant women — which is not true — that seemed to just be disappointing and concerning, that that’s what was being told to women.”

Del Rio is pregnant with her second child and qualifies for the shot in Virginia because pregnancy is considered an underlying condition. She made an appointment at a Kroger store in Salem, Virginia.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But her excitement about getting the vaccine was short-lived; two days before her appointment, someone with the pharmacy called to cancel.

“Via the Kroger protocol, the overseeing physician in the area had made the determination that they would not administer the vaccine to pregnant women,” Del Rio said she was told.

She was especially confused because pregnancy was listed as an underlying condition on the appointment website.

For many women who are pregnant or planning pregnancy, the COVID-19 vaccine poses an agonizing choice. Research shows pregnant women are at higher risk of severe illness if they get COVID-19, but there isn’t a lot of data about how the vaccine might affect them. News4’s Doreen Gentzler breaks down some of those concerns and shows why — for one pregnant doctor on the coronavirus front lines — it was the right choice.

Research shows it’s safe for pregnant women to get the vaccine, Dr. Tamika Auguste, interim chair of Women's and Infants' Services at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, told News4 in January. She also sits on the board of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“We should not prevent pregnant or lactating women from getting the vaccine,” she said.

“We have to rely on the science,” Auguste continued. “And based on the science, there should be no mal-effect on pregnant women or lactating women in getting the vaccine.”

Del Rio said she just wants her appointment.

Kroger customer service said, in part: “Please note that this type of decision would be up to the Management at your local store. Because of this, we are unable to advise on whether or not they will be capable of meeting your request, and we apologize for that.”

When News4 contacted the Kroger pharmacy in Salem, we were directed to the corporate office, which did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Pregnant women may choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Pharmacies can administer vaccines according to eligibility criteria chosen by local officials, but “pregnancy should not otherwise preclude an eligible individual from getting vaccinated,” the CDC spokeswoman said in a statement.

Katie Leslie contributed reporting.