New Vaccine Preregistration System to Launch for DC Residents

Eligibility for certain groups will be suspended to allow for residents 65 years or older or those ages 18 to 64 with qualifying medical conditions to register

All D.C. residents will be able to preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting next week.

When residents become eligible, they will receive a notification to register through the online portal.

The District will also be opening new high-capacity vaccination sites as it prepares to receive 6,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Eligibility will be temporarily suspended for certain groups for one week to allow other groups to register.

The new changes follow a failure of the District’s online registration system that crashed as tens of thousands of people tried to log on.

Included in the updates is the new restriction for some who were previously eligible to register.

Eligibility for essential workers, including grocery store employees, outreach workers and those in manufacturing, will be paused for one week to give priority to other groups.

Starting Thursday, only D.C. residents 65 years or older and those 18 to 64 with qualifying medical conditions will be allowed to sign up for their shots. Residents will also be made aware of which vaccine they’re getting.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced she will ease travel restrictions for those who have been vaccinated.

