Days after lifting an indoor mask mandate, Montgomery County officials plan to review the face covering guidance as COVID-19 case numbers tick up.

Montgomery County dropped its mask mandate Thursday amid moderate transmission, but now the virus appears to be spreading faster.

Montgomery County reported 50.63 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents on Friday. On Saturday, the figure rose to 53.3.

That puts it in the range of substantial transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Montgomery County’s mask policy is tied to COVID-19 transmission rates.

The mask mandate goes into effect if there’s substantial transmission, even without action by the Board of Health, according to a regulation passed in August.

Montgomery County’s health officer is required to notify the public and officials if there is substantial transmission. That notification was not posted early Saturday afternoon.

Acting Health Officer James Bridgers told News4 partner WTOP that he was waiting for the CDC to update its figures before making the notification.

Assistant chief administrative officer Earl Stoddard told WTOP residents and businesses would be given a few days’ notice about a potential change to the mask policy.

The Montgomery County Council is set to meet Tuesday with Bridgers for a COVID-19 update and review of face-covering guidance.