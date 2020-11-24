Montgomery County

Montgomery County to Limit Gatherings, Require Masks Outdoors

New limits take effect 5 p.m. Tuesday

By Sophia Barnes

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As coronavirus cases surge at an “alarming rate,” Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles announced new restrictions will be implemented at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you and our communities

COVID-19 20 hours ago

Maryland Troopers to Help With Pandemic-Related Compliance Efforts

THANKSGIVING 22 hours ago

Food Delivery Company Providing Thanksgiving Meals to Senior Citizens

Masks will also be required at all times outdoors and inside public facilities.  Neither face shields alone nor a face covering with a valve will fulfill the mask requirement.

Gayles said family and group gatherings are linked to many COVID-19 infections.

A few measures remain the same: Businesses are still subject to the 25% or 25 patron occupancy limit. Outdoor gatherings are capped at 25 people.

“We are entering a phase of COVID-19 that is very worrisome, and we need every resident to understand what that means,” Gayles said in a press release.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyCoronavirus in Maryland
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us