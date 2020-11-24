Montgomery County to Limit Gatherings, Require Masks Outdoors

As coronavirus cases surge at an “alarming rate,” Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles announced new restrictions will be implemented at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Masks will also be required at all times outdoors and inside public facilities. Neither face shields alone nor a face covering with a valve will fulfill the mask requirement.

Gayles said family and group gatherings are linked to many COVID-19 infections.

A few measures remain the same: Businesses are still subject to the 25% or 25 patron occupancy limit. Outdoor gatherings are capped at 25 people.

“We are entering a phase of COVID-19 that is very worrisome, and we need every resident to understand what that means,” Gayles said in a press release.