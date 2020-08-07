Montgomery County

Montgomery County School Board Votes for Online-Only Fall Semester

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC 5 News

The Montgomery County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday in favor of virtual-only learning for the fall semester.

The vote formalized the decision announced June 21 by Superintendent Jack Smith, WTOP reported.

The vote also contained language that cancels fall and winter sports, WTOP reported.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you and our communities

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Racial Justice Group Calls on Congress to Address Racism in COVID Relief

Northern Virginia 14 hours ago

Ballot Applications With Wrong Info Concern Northern Virginians

But the district says that athletic directors are working on plans for engagement with sports programs while kids are at home.

The district previously said it will assess in November whether to reopen for the second semester, beginning Feb. 1.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery Countyschool reopenings
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us