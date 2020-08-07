Montgomery County School Board Votes for Online-Only Fall Semester

The Montgomery County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday in favor of virtual-only learning for the fall semester.

The vote formalized the decision announced June 21 by Superintendent Jack Smith, WTOP reported.

The vote also contained language that cancels fall and winter sports, WTOP reported.

But the district says that athletic directors are working on plans for engagement with sports programs while kids are at home.

The district previously said it will assess in November whether to reopen for the second semester, beginning Feb. 1.