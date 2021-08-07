Montgomery County Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate

Montgomery County, Maryland, reinstated its indoor mask mandate just after midnight Saturday due to the substantial community spread of the coronavirus.

With the prevalence of the delta variant in the county, leaders said they wanted to take this step to stop the spread. This means that if residents will need the extra layer of protection when they go into a business, restaurants, retail stores, apartment buildings or offices.

“So if you’re in a restaurant, unless eating or drinking, you should be wearing a mask. The staff should be wearing a mask,” Mary Anderson, a Montgomery County spokesperson, said.

Anderson also said the mandate applies to “any public space that’s indoors,” including “the lobby of an apartment or a condominium building or an office building, lobby elevator, laundry room at an apartment building or the fitness center.”

Masks are not required outdoors, and unlike the previous mandate, this one is not accompanied by social distancing or capacity restrictions.

If the case numbers drop to what’s considered moderate transmission for seven consecutive days, the mask mandate can be lifted.

A similar mandate will go into effect Sunday at 5 p.m. in Prince George’s County.

