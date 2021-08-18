Montgomery County Health Officer Travis Gayles to Resign

A Montgomery County health official who has led the local response to COVID-19 will resign.

Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles announced early Wednesday that he will leave his position on Sept. 12. He did not provide a reason.

“I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve the residents of Montgomery County for the past 4 years, including through the past 18 months related to Covid-19. It has been an honor to work alongside you all and provide health related guidance across a host of important issues,” Gayles wrote in a letter to County Executive Marc Elrich and the Montgomery County Council.

Gayles became a familiar face to many county residents as he regularly addressed the public during the pandemic, describing the science behind lockdowns, mask mandates and school rules.

Local health officials across the country have faced high scrutiny for their handling of the coronavirus crisis.

