Military Flyover Scheduled to Salute Maryland Essential Workers

Maryland residents will have a high-flying salute to first responders and essential workers as the National Guard plans to conduct a celebratory flyover across the state Friday.

The performance in the sky will involve a formation of four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircrafts.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the frontline heroes taking care of us and to all of those in essential industries keeping our state moving forward,” said Lt. Col. Paul Kanning from the Maryland Air National Guard in a statement. “We want [to] honor how much they mean to the great state of Maryland.”

The flyover will take off from Martin State Airport in Middle River at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Here's the flight path for tomorrow's A-10 flyover!



It will make its rounds above a number of state hospitals and medical centers, including Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Prince George’s County Health Department, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Baltimore/Washington Medical Center and more.

The flights will land at Warfield Air National Guard Base at approximately 3:30 p.m.

People are encouraged to observe the flyover from their homes and not travel anywhere to see them in order to maintain social distancing.