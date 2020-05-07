Coronavirus in Maryland

Military Flyover Scheduled to Salute Maryland Essential Workers

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the frontline heroes taking care of us and to all of those in essential industries keeping our state moving forward"

By Sydney Coplin

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND- MAY 02: The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels preform a flyover on May 02, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds took to the sky to pay tribute to the front line workers fighting COVID-19. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Maryland residents will have a high-flying salute to first responders and essential workers as the National Guard plans to conduct a celebratory flyover across the state Friday.

The performance in the sky will involve a formation of four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircrafts.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the frontline heroes taking care of us and to all of those in essential industries keeping our state moving forward,” said Lt. Col. Paul Kanning from the Maryland Air National Guard in a statement. “We want [to] honor how much they mean to the great state of Maryland.”

The flyover will take off from Martin State Airport in Middle River at approximately 1:45 p.m. 

It will make its rounds above a number of state hospitals and medical centers, including Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Prince George’s County Health Department, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Baltimore/Washington Medical Center and more.

The flights will land at Warfield Air National Guard Base at approximately 3:30 p.m. 

News

coronavirus 35 mins ago

Family Wasn’t Notified of WWII Vet’s COVID-19 Death in Maryland Nursing Home

Michael Flynn 2 hours ago

Justice Department Is Dropping Flynn’s Trump-Russia Case

People are encouraged to observe the flyover from their homes and not travel anywhere to see them in order to maintain social distancing. 

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in MarylandflyoverAnne Arundel Medical Centerbaltimore/washington medical centermaryland health department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us