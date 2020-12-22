MedStar Health Part of Study of How Coronavirus Behaves

A study funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using science and technology to learn how the coronavirus behaves.

MedStar Health is taking part and hopes to enroll 60,000 participants.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Doctors say getting participants of diversity is critical to getting an accurate snapshot of the virus – especially over the next several months as a vaccine is distributed to more people.

“This is extremely important that we really reach out into the community,” Dr. William Weintraub said. “If you just get doctors like me, we're not going to learn nearly as much as we would if we circulate this widely.”

Taking part is as simple as logging on to your phone or computer to fill out a daily survey about your health. The results gets plugged into a database that will help identify new coronavirus cases and hot spots in real time.

Go here to participate in the study.