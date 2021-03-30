Marylanders With Chronic Conditions Now Eligible for COVID Vaccine: How to Get Your Shot

Maryland moves into the next phase of its vaccination plan Tuesday, expanding eligibility to residents who have a qualifying disability or medical condition.

Newly eligible are those in group 2B. People in that group will be able to register for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.

Phase 2B applies to Marylanders aged 16 and up who have chronic medical concerns including cancer, kidney disease, diabetes or heart and lung conditions. Pregnancy, being overweight or being a smoker also apply. Here’s the full list from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also eligible are residents with disabilities who get SSI or SSDI benefits and those receiving long-term services and support through the State’s Medicaid waiver and State plan services, Prince George's County officials said.

The next phase, 2C, is expected to begin April 13. All essential workers and anyone over 55 in Maryland will be able register to get a vaccine.

How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Maryland

Once you become eligible, there are two main ways to get your shot: at a mass vaccination site or at a local clinic.

To increase your chances of getting a COVID-19 vaccine quickly, start by preregistering at a mass site then start looking for clinic appointments. Just don't book yourself two time slots for vaccination.

Call 1-855-MD-GOVAX for assistance if needed.

To preregister for a vaccine at a mass vaccination site: Eligible Marylanders can sign up for a shot at a mass vaccination site here.

Mass vaccination sites require you to preregister, then wait for a notification to book an appointment.

When it’s time to book an appointment, you will get an email, phone call or text based on your preference. That notification will tell you how to book an appointment.

Such states are planned statewide. One is currently open at Six Flags in Prince George’s County; preregistration will open in April for a site at Montgomery College in Germantown, the state said Monday.

To find a clinic near you: Clinics, hospitals, local health departments and pharmacies including Walgreens and Giant are offering the shot. Use the Maryland COVID-19 Vaccination Site Locator tool to find a clinic near you and learn how to book an appointment for the shot.

Many clinics allow you to book appointments, although some may also require you to preregister then wait.

The University of Maryland Medical System is also accepting preregistrations for vaccine appointments. Sign up here.