Maryland to Offer Lottery Prizes Up to $400K for Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Any Maryland resident who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 is eligible to receive a lottery prize of up to $400,000, the governor announced Thursday.

The Maryland Lottery $2 Million VaxCash Promotion is part of a major push to get Marylanders vaccinated against the virus.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Every day for 40 days starting Tuesday, May 25, the Maryland Lottery will give away a $40,000 prize to someone who was vaccinated.

There will be a final drawing for a $400,000 winner on July 4. A total of $2 million will be given away, with funds coming from the lottery’s marketing budget, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Who's Eligible for the Maryland COVID-19 Vaccine Lottery?

People who already have been vaccinated are eligible to win, as well as people who are newly vaccinated. Winners must be residents age 18 and older.

“All you have to do to enter is get your shot,” Hogan said.

Go here for full eligibility info from the Maryland lottery.

Winners will be contacted by the state health department.

“Please get vaccinated so we can all return to our normal lives,” the governor said.

Ohio’s governor announced earlier this month that residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $1 million prizes and five full college scholarships. Officials there said they have seen a boost in the vaccination rate.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.