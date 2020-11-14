Maryland Reports Record Number of New Coronavirus Cases

Maryland reported 2,321 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a breaking record set one day earlier.

It’s the first time in the pandemic that Maryland has counted more than 2,000 cases in a single day.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Gov. Larry Hogan said it’s “by far the largest daily increase we’ve ever seen.”

Twenty people in Maryland died from COVID-19 over the previous day. A total of 4,144 have died since the pandemic began.

Other metrics point to a worsening crisis in Maryland.

The statewide positivity rate has risen to 6.16%. A total of 920 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, a 120% increase over the past month, Hogan said.

Hogan recently announced that indoor dining capacity would be cut and other restrictions implemented in an attempt to stem the rise of cases.

Montgomery and Prince George's counties each recently announced tighter restrictions this week, as well.