Maryland Hospital, Nursing Home Staff Must Be Vaccinated or Tested

COVID-19 vaccination rates are in the 40s and 50s and some nursing homes in the state

By NBC Washington Staff

Anyone who works in a hospital or nursing home in Maryland must prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus regularly, the governor announced Wednesday. 

Vaccination rates among nursing home staff in some facilities are as low as 40% and it’s “unacceptable,” Gov. Larry Hogan said at a news conference. 

Hospital and nursing home staff must receive a first vaccine shot by Sept. 1. 

“The science shows that they’re very safe and effective,” Hogan said. 

Nursing homes that fail to comply with the protocols or report vaccination data will be subject to fines and civil penalties. 

Data shows COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Maryland.

