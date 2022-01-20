Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Maryland’s first lady Yumi Hogan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.

Hogan was tested as part of a weekly testing regimen and will quarantine at the governor’s mansion, the governor said. She has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a booster shot.

“We want to again take this opportunity to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the Omicron variant,” Gov. Hogan said.

Gov. Hogan said he tested negative for the virus via both a rapid test and PCR test.

Gov. Hogan, a cancer survivor, tested positive for COVID-19 in December. He said he had "cold-like symptoms."

Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela, tested positive for COVID in September 2020. He had no symptoms, and Pamela Northam had mild symptoms, the governor’s office said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also was touched by COVID-19. In February, she lost her only sister and oldest sibling, Mercia Bowser, to the virus.

