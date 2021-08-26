Coronavirus in Maryland

Maryland Board of Ed to Vote on Statewide School Mask Mandate

Shutterstock

Maryland's Board of Education is scheduled to vote on statewide school mask mandates Thursday afternoon.

The state superintendent supports universal masking for all kids.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Currently, in Maryland, school districts are making their own decisions on whether to require or recommend masks.

Take a look at the map above. The school districts in yellow already have mask requirements; areas in blue show districts that recommend masking, and the other regions have no rules for wearing masks.

Masks are already required in all schools in Virginia and the District.

Maryland's Board of Education will begin their meeting at 3 p.m. The agenda and livestream are available here.

Local

Maryland 2 hours ago

1st Human Case of West Nile This Year Confirmed in Maryland

heartwarming 3 hours ago

Kufara Bracelets Are Made to Give Away, Over and Over Again

The board said that public comment will not be accepted during the meeting, but people may submit written comments to state board members by emailing stateboard.msde@maryland.gov.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in MarylandMarylandCoronavirus in DC Areamasks in schoolsmask mandates
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us