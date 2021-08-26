Maryland Board of Ed to Vote on Statewide School Mask Mandate

Maryland's Board of Education is scheduled to vote on statewide school mask mandates Thursday afternoon.

The state superintendent supports universal masking for all kids.

Currently, in Maryland, school districts are making their own decisions on whether to require or recommend masks.

Take a look at the map above. The school districts in yellow already have mask requirements; areas in blue show districts that recommend masking, and the other regions have no rules for wearing masks.

Masks are already required in all schools in Virginia and the District.

Maryland's Board of Education will begin their meeting at 3 p.m. The agenda and livestream are available here.

The board said that public comment will not be accepted during the meeting, but people may submit written comments to state board members by emailing stateboard.msde@maryland.gov.