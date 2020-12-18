Washington Monument

Washington Monument Temporarily Closed Due to Possible COVID-19 Exposure Among Staff

The Washington Monument is temporarily closed beginning Friday due to "a reduction in its workforce resulting from a potential COVID-19 exposure," the National Park Service (NPS) says on its website.

The NPS said it's working to staff the Washington Monument at appropriate levels to maintain safety for visitors and employees.

The monument had reopened to visitors Oct. 1 with a comprehensive safety program in place, the NPS said. Safety requirements include mandatory face coverings for anyone inside the monument, social distancing and online-only ticket distribution.

It wasn't immediately clear when the NPS expects to reopen the monument to visitors.

"We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health in following CDC and local public health guidance as we monitor and respond to developments relating to COVID-19," the NPS said.

