Virginia Ski Resort Announces Winter Season Reopening Plan

Virginia's Wintergreen Resort
A ski resort in Virginia has announced that it expects to reopen for the winter season with precautions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wintergreen Resort in Nellysford plans to open on Dec. 11 with social distancing, capacity limits and a mandatory mask mandate in place, according to a letter recently released by General Manager Rod Kessler.

The resort will enforce its capacity limit by restricting the number of daily lift tickets sold and prioritizing resort members and season pass holders, officials said.

Chair lifts will also be managed to accommodate social distancing and staff will monitor the number of people entering buildings such as lodges and restaurants, the letter stated.

Currently, Virginia is under Phase 3 of Gov. Ralph’s Northam’s reopening plan, meaning only 250 people or fewer are allowed indoors at a time.

