Virginia Gov. Northam Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Last year, Northam and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

By NBC Washington Staff

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Richmond Monday.

"The good news is that there is finally some light and hope at the end of this long, dark tunnel," Northam said before getting the vaccine.

After receiving the shot, Northam encouraged Virginians to get vaccinated.

"We have three safe and effective vaccines," he said.

Yesterday marked one year since the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Virginia. Northam proclaimed March 14 as Day of Prayer and Remembrance for Virginians Lost to COVID-19.

