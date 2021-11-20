Over 100 People Show Up for COVID-19 Booster Shots in Gaithersburg

At a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Gaithersburg, Maryland, workers braved the bitter cold Saturday to get people signed up, moving through the process and eventually, a shot in their arm.

About 150 people showed up to get their booster shots on the heels of news that all adults are eligible for the shot as long as they were fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago or with Johnson&Johnson at least two months ago.

"I don't want to get Covid," one woman said through laughs. "I don't want to give anyone else Covid. My six months are up since my last shot, so [I'm here]."

The CDC said people should make sure to bring their vaccine cards to their appointment, and that it’s OK to mix and match. So for example, if you originally got Moderna’s shot, you can get a Pfizer or Johnson&Johnson booster and vice versa.

Some local folks who got their boosters Saturday said they were glad for the chance to do so.

"It feels great. I mean, I don't understand anybody who wouldn't do it. I was lucky enough that I just logged onto the internet this afternoon and got a walk-in appointment, so super convenient," a man said.

Many others also said they wanted to make sure they got their third shot as soon as possible because of the substantial COVID-19 transmission reported in Montgomery County.

The data has caused the county to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after dropping it less than a month ago.

"It's a load off. I feel a little less worried about whatever comes next," another man said.