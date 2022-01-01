Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Tests Positive for COVID-19

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year’s Day.

“I have mild symptoms, just feeling tired, and I am grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. I will be isolating but will continue to work from home,” he said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Montgomery County Council wished the county executive a full recovery in their own statement.

Both Elrich and the council encouraged residents to get vaccinated and keep wearing masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Like much of the United States, Maryland has been dealing with a significant surge in COVID-19 cases. The state confirmed 14,346 new cases on Thursday, the most reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The surge in cases has strained local medical staff, prompting fire departments in Montgomery County, among others, to make adjustments to their protocols. Hospitals in Prince George's had to declare care emergencies Saturday.

Elrich proposed legislation on Thursday that would require people in Montgomery County to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccines to get into restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and other places.

If the county council approves the plan, anyone 12 years and older would have to show proof they’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine beginning Jan. 21. By Feb. 1, anyone 5 years and older would have to show they've had at least one vaccine dose.