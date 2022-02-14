Mask Requirement to End Feb. 22 in Maryland State Buildings

Maryland will stop requiring masks in state buildings next week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

The governor cited continuing improvements in state health metrics relating to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have dropped to 751 in Maryland. That is down 78% since hitting a peak last month.

Hogan says the state is able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations, given the dramatic declines in state health metrics.

Masks will no longer be required in state buildings on Feb. 22 for employees and visitors. Masks will continue to be strongly recommended for employees and visitors who are unvaccinated.