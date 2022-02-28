Mask Mandates Ease in Prince George's Monday, DC on Tuesday

More COVID-19 restrictions are easing in the D.C. area this week.

As of Monday, Prince George's County is making masks optional in indoor public spaces.

“All of the County’s key COVID-19 metrics have been trending in the right direction, and we expect that to continue in the weeks ahead,” said Dr. George Askew, the county's deputy chief administrative officer for Health, Human Services, and Education.

However, masks will still be required on public transportation due to a CDC order, the county said.

The city of Laurel is also rescinding its mask mandate for city buildings and facilities.

The District will ease mask restrictions in most indoor settings Tuesday. However, masks will continue to be required in the following places:

any private business that chooses to require masks

schools

child care facilities

healthcare, medical facilities

libraries

nursing homes, assisted living facilities

shelters, dorms

correctional facilities

public transit, taxis and ride share vehicles

D.C. government facilities that have direct interaction between employees and the public, such as DMV service centers

Face masks will be optional at Tuesday's State of the Union address. Previously, attendees were required to wear either KN95 or N95 masks to the president's address. Under the CDC's new guidance, issued Friday, D.C. is considered to be a "low risk" area for COVID, prompting the change.